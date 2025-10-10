Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

From Inland Waterways Authority of India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) has been received a work order from Inland Waterways Authority of India for 'Procurement of 4 Nos. of Cutter Suction Dredgers, and Ancillary Units (Work Boats + Accommodation Boats) under Capacity Augmentation of National Waterways - 1 (River Ganga). The work order shall be executed over a period 18 months and is valued at Rs 127.12 crore excluding taxes.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

