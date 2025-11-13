Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 1.1%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% gain in NIFTY and a 18.34% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Jio Financial Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 312.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25949.3. The Sensex is at 84711.84, up 0.29%. Jio Financial Services Ltd has added around 2.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27337.35, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 313.85, up 0.87% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% gain in NIFTY and a 18.34% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 281.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

