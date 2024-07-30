Granules India hits life high as PAT soars to Rs 135 cr in Q1 FY25

Granules India rallied 3.37% to Rs 583.40 after the pharma company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 134.65 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 47.89 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations in first quarter of FY25 was at Rs 1,179.87 crore, up 19.72% from Rs 985.52 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Profit before tax surged 177.13% to Rs 181.44 crore in June 2024 quarter as against 65.47 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA zoomed 89.54% to Rs 259.3 crore as against Rs 136.8 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 22% in Q1 FY24 as against 14% in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations in first quarter of FY25 was at Rs 1,179.87 crore, up 19.72% from Rs 985.52 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Revenue share from the North America grew by 74% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 61% in Q1 FY24.

Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI), and Finished dosages contribute 14%, 10%, and 76% of revenue from operations respectively for Q1FY25.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at 19.6% in first quarter of FY24 as compared to 9.3% reported in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, net debt was at Rs 794.1 crore and Net debt to EBITDA came in at 0.77x.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director of Granules India said, With our robust quarterly performance, we are back on our planned trajectory after a few setbacks last year. Q1 performance highlights include continued growth in our formulation segment, strong North America business, and product diversification, which offset the Paracetamol API/PFI decline, promising a brighter future driven by our formulations offering and new product pipeline.

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and selling of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs).

The scrip hit a record high of Rs 592.95 in todays intraday session.

