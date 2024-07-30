Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,932.50, a premium of 75.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,857.30 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 21.20 points or 0.09% to 24,857.30.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 12.88.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

