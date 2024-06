With this J K Cement's total grey cement installed capacity has increased to 24.34 MnTPA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JK Cement Works, Prayagraj, a unit of J K Cement has successfully commenced Cement Grinding capacity of 2MnTPA on 25 June 2024 at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities situated at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.