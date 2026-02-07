Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Textile Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

N K Textile Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of N K Textile Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-400.000 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.050 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tilak Ventures standalone net profit declines 81.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Tilak Ventures standalone net profit declines 81.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 77.84% in the December 2025 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 77.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sidh Automobiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sidh Automobiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance