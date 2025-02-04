Business Standard

JK Tyre & Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 2495.64 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 71.79% to Rs 46.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 164.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 2495.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2563.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2495.642563.70 -3 OPM %7.4014.16 -PBDT132.98317.05 -58 PBT65.81253.96 -74 NP46.36164.35 -72

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

