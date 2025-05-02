Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 47.74% to Rs 51.87 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reported to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 976.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.74% to Rs 51.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 942.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.01% to Rs 204.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 358.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.8799.26 -48 204.49358.79 -43 OPM %112.74-59.03 -90.0758.82 - PBDT25.88-129.66 LP -0.33-81.80 100 PBT25.43-130.32 LP -2.71-84.33 97 NP15.26-976.84 LP -29.79-942.44 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon