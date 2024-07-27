Business Standard
Gujarat Themis' Q1 PAT falls over 25% YoY to Rs 13 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Gujarat Themis Biosyn has reported a 25.3% decline in net profit to Rs 13.24 crore for the first quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 17.72 crore in the same period last year.
This decline was primarily driven by a 21.7% YoY drop in net sales to Rs 38.83 crore.
Total operating expenses also decreased by 22.2% to Rs 20.28 crore in the June'24 quarter.
Consequently, PBIDT decreased by 22.4% YoY to Rs 19.07 crore in Q1 FY25, with a margin of 49.11% (down from 49.57% in Q1 FY24).
Further, the company's depreciation charges increased by 53.3% YoY to Rs 1.15 crore during the period under review.
As a result, profit before tax fell by 25% to Rs 17.86 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 23.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn is engaged in the manufacturing of APIs, namely, Rifamycin S and Rifamycin O.
The scrip had declined 3.91% to end at Rs 483.75 on the BSE on Friday.
In the last one year, the stock of Gujarat Themis Biosyn has surged 207.26% while the benchmark Sensex had risen 21.92% in the same period.
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

