Gujarat Themis' Q1 PAT falls over 25% YoY to Rs 13 crore

Gujarat Themis Biosyn has reported a 25.3% decline in net profit to Rs 13.24 crore for the first quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 17.72 crore in the same period last year.

This decline was primarily driven by a 21.7% YoY drop in net sales to Rs 38.83 crore.

Total operating expenses also decreased by 22.2% to Rs 20.28 crore in the June'24 quarter.

Consequently, PBIDT decreased by 22.4% YoY to Rs 19.07 crore in Q1 FY25, with a margin of 49.11% (down from 49.57% in Q1 FY24).

Further, the company's depreciation charges increased by 53.3% YoY to Rs 1.15 crore during the period under review.