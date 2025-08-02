JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 384.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.56% to Rs 199.98 croreNet profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 384.98% to Rs 217.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.56% to Rs 199.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 268.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales199.98268.64 -26 OPM %185.7772.96 -PBDT291.7661.37 375 PBT290.5059.89 385 NP217.3244.81 385
