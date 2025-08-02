Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 02 2025

Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 282.98 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 0.32% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 282.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales282.98242.59 17 OPM %18.7117.26 -PBDT46.2343.98 5 PBT41.2737.86 9 NP28.2728.36 0

First Published: Aug 02 2025

