Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 89.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.94% to Rs 157.48 croreNet profit of Bhageria Industries rose 89.41% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.94% to Rs 157.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales157.48112.53 40 OPM %11.2310.28 -PBDT23.1815.48 50 PBT15.428.04 92 NP11.275.95 89
