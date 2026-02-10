A-1 consolidated net profit declines 4.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 69.81 croreNet profit of A-1 declined 4.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 69.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales69.8174.33 -6 OPM %2.823.81 -PBDT2.012.26 -11 PBT1.291.36 -5 NP0.961.00 -4
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST