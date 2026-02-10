A-1 consolidated net profit declines 4.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 69.81 crore

Net profit of A-1 declined 4.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 69.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.69.8174.332.823.812.012.261.291.360.961.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News