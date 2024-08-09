SVA India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore

SVA India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.