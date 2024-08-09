SVA India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.78% to Rs 0.23 croreSVA India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.18 28 OPM %52.17-94.44 -PBDT0-0.18 100 PBT0-0.21 100 NP0-0.21 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content