JNK India consolidated net profit rises 56.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 111.22% to Rs 226.85 croreNet profit of JNK India rose 56.19% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.22% to Rs 226.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.14% to Rs 62.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 480.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 407.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
