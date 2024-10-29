Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 12.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 1291.81 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 12.13% to Rs 220.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 250.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 1291.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1535.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1291.811535.15 -16 OPM %17.5821.34 -PBDT317.05356.92 -11 PBT291.81331.18 -12 NP220.08250.45 -12
