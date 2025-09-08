John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr cold rolling mill order

John Cockerill India announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 50 crore from Godawari Power and Ispat for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a 6HI Cold Rolling Mill.The mill will be installed at Godawari Powers Tilda facility in Chhattisgarh, with execution scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.
As part of the contract, John Cockerill India will supply all critical components for the Cold Rolling Mill and will also oversee the erection and commissioning of the mill to meet the contractual performance guarantees.
The company clarified in a regulatory filing that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.
John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 5833.3% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 12% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 82.12 crore in Q2 CY25 over Q2 CY24.
Shares of John Cockerill India shed 0.94% to Rs 4,352.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content