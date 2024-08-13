Australian stocks end moderately higher

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.17 percent to 7,826.80, notching its third consecutive day of gains. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.17 percent higher at 8,042.20.

Orora shares soared 19.2 percent after the packaging group rejected a A$3.42 billion ($2.25 billion) takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Fund.

Sims surged 10.7 percent after it agreed to sell its U.K. metals business for 195 million ($249.50 million).

Australia's wage growth posted its slowest growth in a year in the June quarter, reflecting the gradual loosening of labor market, official data revealed on Tuesday.

Australian stocks closed modestly higher, with miners and financials pacing the gainers.