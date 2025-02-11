Business Standard

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 44.09% to Rs 431.65 crore

Net Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.09% to Rs 431.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 299.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales431.65299.56 44 OPM %2.32-1.05 -PBDT13.13-5.79 LP PBT-3.68-22.32 84 NP-3.34-27.11 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

