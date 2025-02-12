Business Standard

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 3%

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 3%

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

The offer received bids for 30.78 lakh shares as against 9.14 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Hexaware Technologies received 30,78,369 bids for shares as against 9,14,23,354 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (12 February 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 February 2025 and it will close on 14 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 674 to 708 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 21 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 12.35 crore equity shares at a higher price band. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders.

 

CA Magnum Holdings shareholding will reduce to 74.7% of the total shareholding from the earlier 95.05% post-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, raised Rs 2,597.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.66 crore shares at Rs 708 each to 96 anchor investors.

Hexaware Technologies (HT) is a global digital and technology services leader with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core. It specializes in delivering innovative, AI-enabled solutions that empower organizations on their digital transformation journeys. Its portfolio includes advanced platforms and tools designed to help clients adapt, innovate, and optimize in the AI-first era.

As of 30 September 2024, the companys global network includes 39 delivery centers and 16 offices spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC regions. It employs 32536 professionals across 28 countries. This expansive presence allows it to serve diverse markets, including 31 Fortune 500 clients.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 857.50 crore and sales of Rs 8,820 crore for the nine months ended on 30 September 2024.

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 98.39% in the December 2024 quarter

SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 23.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 14.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 52.64% in the December 2024 quarter

TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

