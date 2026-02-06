Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 72.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.28% to Rs 78.22 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 72.12% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.28% to Rs 78.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.78.2252.058.4914.835.746.964.176.191.164.16

