Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 149.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 149.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 36.66% to Rs 74.33 crore

Net profit of Prime Fresh rose 149.72% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.66% to Rs 74.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.3354.39 37 OPM %8.485.11 -PBDT6.212.75 126 PBT6.062.69 125 NP4.521.81 150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

