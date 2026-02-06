Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 149.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.66% to Rs 74.33 crore

Net profit of Prime Fresh rose 149.72% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.66% to Rs 74.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.3354.398.485.116.212.756.062.694.521.81

