Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jost's Engineering rises after bagging order from Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Jost's Engineering rises after bagging order from Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Jost's Engineering Company added 1.37% to Rs 555.50 after the company announced that it has been awarded an order worth Rs 29.50 crore from Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.

According to the terms of the order, the company would supply two sets of Emergency Restoration System (ERS).

The delivery of the said order has to be completed within 8 months from the date of issue of the order.

Mumbai-based Jost's Engineering Company is a material handling equipment (MHD) manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of engineering product (EPD) solutions with applications in many different industries.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit surged 133.18% to Rs 5.13 crore on 52.60% increase in net sales to Rs 62.58 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

 

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

