JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 0.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.67% to Rs 3237.66 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 0.36% to Rs 853.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 850.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 3237.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3259.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3237.663259.42 -1 OPM %52.0457.69 -PBDT1396.741500.54 -7 PBT1004.931091.86 -8 NP853.25850.16 0
