Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 16.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 1786.25 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 16.25% to Rs 283.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 338.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 1786.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1570.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1786.251570.93 14 OPM %23.1430.48 -PBDT457.15520.12 -12 PBT371.98454.33 -18 NP283.51338.50 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content