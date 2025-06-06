Friday, June 06, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy expands renewable capacity by 281 MW with new solar & wind projects

JSW Energy expands renewable capacity by 281 MW with new solar & wind projects

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

JSW Energy announced that it has successfully commissioned 281 MW of organic renewable energy capacity with solar capacity of 215 MW and wind capacity of 66 MW.

With this development, the company's total installed generation capacity now stands at 12,499 MW, further strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector.

Following the latest commissioning, JSW Energys installed wind capacity now stands at 3,482 MW, solar capacity at 1,968 MW, and hydro capacity at 1,391 MW. The total renewable capacity now contributes 55% to the companys overall portfolio.

Further, JSW Renew Energy Three, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Electricity Mumbai for the supply of 250 MW wind power capacity connected to the state transmission utility (STU) in Maharashtra.

 

The PPA is valid for a period of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 3.65 per unit (kWh). The project is expected to be commissioned within the next 24 months.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Rate cut to revive housing demand, help affordability: Real estate industry

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 800 pts, Nifty above 25k; Realty index soars 5%; VIX slides 2%

Piyush Chawla

Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all formats

IPO

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO sees muted response; subscription at 1.4x, GMP nil

PremiumJ&K

India's travel and hospitality industry gears up for Kashmir's comeback

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 29.9 GW comprising of 12.5 GW operational, 12.4 GW under-constructions across wind, thermal and hydro and pipeline of 4.9 GW. The company also has 29.3 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through hydro pumped storage projects of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage system of 2.9 GWh. The company aims to reach 30 GW generation capacities and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050, it added.

Under its Strategy 3.0 roadmap, JSW Energy aims to achieve 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030, as part of its long-term commitment to Indias clean energy transition. The company has also set a target to become carbon neutral by 2050.

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.83% to Rs 512.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

HDFC Bank Ltd soars 1.44%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd soars 1.44%, rises for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 6,500 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 6,500 equity shares under ESOP

Brahmanand Himghar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Brahmanand Himghar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon