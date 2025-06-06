Friday, June 06, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 98.78 points or 0.14% at 70909.64 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 5.67%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.41%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.01%),LMW Ltd (down 1.62%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.45%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.08%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.78%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.77%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.61%), GMR Airports Ltd (up 1.47%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.41%) turned up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 298.86 or 0.56% at 53509.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 137.12 points or 0.86% at 16080.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 246.1 points or 0.99% at 24997.

The BSE Sensex index was up 717.15 points or 0.88% at 82159.19.

On BSE,2256 shares were trading in green, 1679 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

