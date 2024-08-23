Garbi Finvest standalone net profit rises 64.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.36% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Garbi Finvest rose 64.81% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.36% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.44 61 OPM %66.2061.36 -PBDT0.920.72 28 PBT0.920.72 28 NP0.890.54 65
