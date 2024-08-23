Garbi Finvest standalone net profit rises 64.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.36% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Garbi Finvest rose 64.81% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.36% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.710.4466.2061.360.920.720.920.720.890.54