JSW Energy signs PPAs with MSEDCL for 1200 MW hybrid projects

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

JSW Renew Energy Six and JSW Renew Energy Thirty, stepdown subsidiaries of JSW Energy, have signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for STU-connected Solar-Wind Hybrid Capacity.

The company has signed PPAs for two hybrid projects, each with a capacity of 600 MW, totalling 1,200 MW. The Letters of Award for these projects were received on August 29, 2024, and September 10, 2024, respectively. These agreements are set for a 25-year period at a tariff of Rs 3.60/kWh. The projects are expected to be commissioned within 24 months and will be connected to STU in Maharashtra. Currently, the company has a project pipeline of 8.3 GW, with PPAs signed for 4.4 GW.

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.



First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

