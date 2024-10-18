Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit declines 67.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 73.49 croreNet profit of Quick Heal Technologies declined 67.83% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 73.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.4978.36 -6 OPM %4.1814.00 -PBDT8.2216.66 -51 PBT5.0713.41 -62 NP4.1512.90 -68
