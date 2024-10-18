Business Standard
IGC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.99 crore

Net profit of IGC Industries reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.990 0 OPM %14.070 -PBDT0.28-0.01 LP PBT0.28-0.01 LP NP0.28-0.01 LP

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

