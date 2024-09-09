JSW Infra announces Rs 2,359 cr capex for its Jaigarh and Dharamtar Port

JSW Infrastructure today approved a capex of Rs 2,359 crore for the capacity expansion at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar Port.

As a part of the company's FY2030 growth plan to increase capacity to 400 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) from the existing capacity of 170 MTPA, the Board of the respective subsidiary companies has approved a total capacity expansion plan of 36 MTPA (21 MTPA at Dharamtar and 15 MTPA at Jaigarh). The capex plan includes mechanical, civil, and electrical work for the new berths and additional infrastructure, such as railway siding for Jaigarh Port, to boost third-party cargo movement.