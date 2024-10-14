Business Standard
JSW Infrastructure receives LoI for proposed Murbe port

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

From Maharashtra Maritime Board

JSW Infrastructure has received Letter of Intent from Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) for "Development, Operation, Management and Maintenance of an All Weather and Multipurpose Port at village Murbe in Palghar District of Maharashtra" on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis - Design, Built, Own, Operate and Transfer (DBOOT) Model.

The proposed Murbe port is designed to be an all-weather, multi-cargo commercial port. The proposed port is located near major highways such as the National Highway 8 & the State Highway (Boisar Road) and Rail Corridors such as the Delhi-Mumbai trunk rail route and the Dedicated Western Freight Corridor.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

