JSW Steel achieves consolidated crude steel production of 20.98 lakh tonnes in May 24

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of May'24 at 20.98 Lakh tonnes. The Crude Steel production was 4% lower YoY mainly due to a planned maintenance shutdown for one of the Blast Furnaces at Dolvi. The Blast Furnace has been restarted in the 1st week of June 24.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 86% for May'24.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

20.13

20.93

-4%

0.85

0.85

-

20.98

21.78

-4%

Particulars May 24 May 23 YoY Indian OperationsJSW Steel USA - OhioConsolidated Production