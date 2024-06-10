Business Standard
3i Infotech Ltd Slips 2.48%

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
3i Infotech Ltd has added 0.14% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 6% rise in the SENSEX
3i Infotech Ltd fell 2.48% today to trade at Rs 36.93. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.35% to quote at 35781.97. The index is up 6.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 1.95% and KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 1.47% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 24.87 % over last one year compared to the 22.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
3i Infotech Ltd has added 0.14% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18935 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 63.9 on 31 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.81 on 04 Jun 2024.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

