Adani Power Ltd Surges 5.05%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.97%

Adani Power Ltd gained 5.05% today to trade at Rs 806. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.97% to quote at 6172.23. The index is up 8.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd increased 4.32% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 4% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 100.28 % over last one year compared to the 22.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 33.64% over last one month compared to 8.14% gain in BSE Utilities index and 6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 896.75 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 230.95 on 26 Jun 2023.

