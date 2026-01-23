Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 198.33% in the December 2025 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 198.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 45219.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 198.33% to Rs 2139.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 717.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 45219.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40793.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45219.0040793.00 11 OPM %14.1113.68 -PBDT4348.003617.00 20 PBT1986.001281.00 55 NP2139.00717.00 198

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Libord Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Libord Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India will continue to grow 6 to 8% in real terms and 10 to 13% nominal in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India will continue to grow 6 to 8% in real terms and 10 to 13% nominal in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday