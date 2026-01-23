JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 198.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 45219.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 198.33% to Rs 2139.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 717.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 45219.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40793.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45219.0040793.0014.1113.684348.003617.001986.001281.002139.00717.00

