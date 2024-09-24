JSW Steel Ltd soars 1.13%, rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 993.2, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.35% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% gain in NIFTY and a 43.3% gain in the Nifty Metal index. JSW Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 993.2, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25955.35. The Sensex is at 84997.01, up 0.08%. JSW Steel Ltd has added around 3.08% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9454.85, up 2.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

