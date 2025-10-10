Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel registers 17% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 steel production volume

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

JSW Steel recorded consolidated steel production of 7.90 million tonnes in Q2 FY26, up 17% compared to 6.77 million tonnes reported in Q2 FY25.

Indian operations produced 7.66 million tonnes of steel in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 16% YoY increase.

Steel production at JSW Steel USA Ohio rose 71.41% YoY to 0.24 million tonnes during the quarter under review.

The company stated that JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary, commissioned its second converter on 30 August 2025, making the overall crude steel capacity of its Indian operations 34.2 MTPA fully operational. The integrated 5 MTPA operations at JVML ramped up well, achieving 88% capacity utilisation in September 2025.

 

The company also commenced a planned 150-day shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 at Vijayanagar towards the end of September 2025. The upgrade aims to enhance hot metal capacity from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA.

On a half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated steel production increased 16% YoY to 15.16 million tonnes in H1 FY26.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of India's leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.

The company reported a 158.46% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,209 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 867 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operation rose 0.47% year on year to Rs 43,147 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The scrip slipped 1.07% to Rs 1,163.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

