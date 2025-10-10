Sona BLW gains after partnering with NEURA Robotics to build robots in India

Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings added 2.32% to Rs 439.65 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop robots and humanoids in India and other markets.

Under the MoU, both companies will jointly develop advanced technologies, components, and sub-assemblies, as well as the industrialization of robots and humanoids in the Indian and other mutually agreed-upon markets.

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, advanced perception, and control technologies, as well as rapidly decreasing computing costs, the world is entering a new era of intelligent automation. This technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally. As organizations seek greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety, the adoption of robotics across factory floors and human-centric environments is accelerating at a remarkable pace, the company stated in regulatory filing.

 

Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO of Sona Comstar, said: We are excited to partner with NEURA Robotics to drive the next wave of innovation in industrial and humanoid robotics. This collaboration aligns with our vision to expand beyond the automotive domain, into a broader mobility space, supporting the future of intelligent manufacturing and service industries. By combining Sona Comstars engineering and manufacturing expertise with NEURAs pioneering cognitive robotics technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver world-class solutions for the global market.

David Reger, CEO and founder of NEURA Robotics, said, At NEURA Robotics, we believe true progress in robotics comes from strong partnerships that unite technology, engineering, and purpose. The collaboration with Sona Comstar represents the convergence of two innovation leaders: one redefining mobility, the other reimagining intelligent robotics. Together, we will set new standards for innovation and scalability in one of the worlds most dynamic markets.

Gurugram-based Sona BLW Precision Forgings primarily designs, manufactures, and supplies highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs. It is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) market. Sona Comstar is the leading supplier of safety systems for railways in India.

The company had reported 10.38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 164.12 crore on a 2.19% fall in revenue to Rs 864.75 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Tata Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

FX market plays a central role in international monetary system says IMF

Yen hovered around 153; heads for 4% weekly slide

BSE SME NSB BPO Solutions plugs into the bourse with mild premium

Lloyds Enterprises announces pathbreaking development for Geomysore Services India

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

