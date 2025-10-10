Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capri Global Capital appoints Monu Ratra as new CEO

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Capri Global Capital informed that it has appointed Monu Ratra as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

The appointment, approved by the companys board of directors, is aimed at strengthening the leadership team as capri global prepares for its next phase of expansion.

In his new role, Ratra will oversee the companys overall operations and steer its medium-term growth strategy, reporting directly to Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director and Promoter of Capri Global Capital. The company expects his leadership to enhance operational efficiency, governance, and strategic execution across business segments.

Ratra brings over 20 years of experience in financial services and mortgage finance. Prior to joining Capri Global, he held senior leadership roles in prominent banking and financial institutions, where he led strategic initiatives in retail lending, mortgage operations, operational frameworks, and digital transformation.

 

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Sharma said, We are delighted to welcome Monu Ratra to Capri Global. His leadership experience and deep understanding of the lending landscape will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence and drive sustainable growth across our businesses.

Monu Ratra added, I am excited to be part of Capri Globals journey at such a dynamic time. The company has built a strong foundation across multiple lending verticals, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and create greater value for our customers and stakeholders.

Capri Global recently completed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), marking a significant capital infusion that positions the company for accelerated business expansion, enhanced digital capabilities, and deeper penetration into key retail lending segments.

Capri Global Capital is engaged in the business of providing loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Micro Lap, Gold Loans-, Construction Finance.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 131% to Rs 174.90 crore on 40% rise in total income to Rs 1005.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Capri Global Capital shed 0.42% to Rs 188.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

