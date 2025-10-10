Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FX market plays a central role in international monetary system says IMF

FX market plays a central role in international monetary system says IMF

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
International Monetary Fund or IMF has stated in a latest update that foreign exchange is the largest and most liquid financial market, with nearly $10 trillion changing hands daily. Its the underpinning for global trade and financeand its structure is changing as nonbank financial institutions, or NBFIs, assume a larger role in transactions used to manage currency risk and access to foreign funding. The markets central role in the international monetary and financial system makes it highly sensitive to macroeconomic developments and policy shiftsparticularly those that heighten uncertainty. IMF noted that global financial or economic uncertainty typically increases investor risk aversion and boosts demand for safe-haven assets, leading to volatility and liquidity strains in foreign exchange markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen hovered around 153; heads for 4% weekly slide

Yen hovered around 153; heads for 4% weekly slide

BSE SME NSB BPO Solutions plugs into the bourse with mild premium

BSE SME NSB BPO Solutions plugs into the bourse with mild premium

Lloyds Enterprises announces pathbreaking development for Geomysore Services India

Lloyds Enterprises announces pathbreaking development for Geomysore Services India

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Currency in circulation up 0.1% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation up 0.1% on weekly basis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon