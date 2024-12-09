Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel reports 5% growth in consolidated production in Nov'24

JSW Steel reports 5% growth in consolidated production in Nov'24

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of November'24 at 23.23 lakh tonnes. Indian Operation production was higher by 7% YoY while consolidated Crude Steel production grew by 5% YoY. Capacity utilisation for November 24 at Indian Operations was stood at 94%.

The break-up of production is as below: (lakh tonnes)

Particulars Nov'24 Nov'23 YoY Indian Operations 22.53 21.4 7% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.70 0.90 Consolidated Production 23.23 22.04 5%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

After Israeli missile, IAF's 'super' Sukhoi-30 to get another major upgrade

electric vehicle

58% potential EV buyers discouraged by range anxiety, says report

Randhir Jaiswal

India calls for stability, unity and territorial integrity of Syria

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Telugu Titans at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan vs Delhi at 9 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon