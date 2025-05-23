TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 446.13 croreNet profit of TBO Tek rose 26.33% to Rs 58.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 446.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.72% to Rs 229.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.74% to Rs 1737.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1392.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales446.13369.07 21 1737.471392.82 25 OPM %14.5117.77 -15.8418.14 - PBDT75.7468.30 11 313.74270.28 16 PBT61.8553.29 16 261.86234.11 12 NP58.9146.63 26 229.89202.15 14
