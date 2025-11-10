JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 429.30 croreNet profit of JTL Industries declined 18.74% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 429.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 479.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales429.30479.55 -10 OPM %8.076.22 -PBDT35.4036.94 -4 PBT30.6934.82 -12 NP21.4226.36 -19
