RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 1035.36 croreNet profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 16.47% to Rs 38.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 1035.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 867.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1035.36867.07 19 OPM %10.5712.35 -PBDT101.08112.70 -10 PBT51.7862.39 -17 NP38.3545.91 -16
