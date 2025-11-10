Epigral consolidated net profit declines 37.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 587.36 croreNet profit of Epigral declined 37.00% to Rs 51.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 587.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 626.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales587.36626.06 -6 OPM %22.4828.50 -PBDT111.96157.43 -29 PBT69.65125.18 -44 NP51.2281.30 -37
