JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 479.55 croreNet profit of JTL Industries declined 5.55% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 479.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 502.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales479.55502.10 -4 OPM %6.227.45 -PBDT36.9439.16 -6 PBT34.8237.81 -8 NP26.3627.91 -6
