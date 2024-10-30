Business Standard
JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2024 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 479.55 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries declined 5.55% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 479.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 502.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales479.55502.10 -4 OPM %6.227.45 -PBDT36.9439.16 -6 PBT34.8237.81 -8 NP26.3627.91 -6

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

