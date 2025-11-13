Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 190.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 2340.15 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 190.44% to Rs 186.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 2340.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1954.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2340.151954.72 20 OPM %20.3520.28 -PBDT388.06288.43 35 PBT157.7586.99 81 NP186.0364.05 190
