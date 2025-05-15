Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt (India) tanks as foreign promoter plans exit via OFS

Wendt (India) tanks as foreign promoter plans exit via OFS

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Wendt (India) tumbled 16.83% to Rs 8705.70 after its German parent, Wendt GmbH, announced plans to fully exit its stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

The foreign promoter is set to offload up to 600,000 equity shares (30% stake), with an option to sell an additional 150,000 shares (7.5%) if oversubscribed. This could take the total divestment to 750,000 shares, representing 37.5% of Wendt (India)'s paid-up equity.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors today, 15 May 2025 and will open for retail investors on Friday, 16 May 2025. The floor price for the offer has been set at Rs 6,500 per equity share, a steep 37.90% discount to the last closing price of Rs 10,467.65 on BSE.

 

As of March 2025, the total promoter holding in the company stood at 75%, split equally between Wendt GmbH and Carborundum Universal (37.5% each).

By 3:30 p.m. on T Day, the OFS saw massive interest, with subscriptions hitting 435.90% of the base non-retail offer size (5,40,000 shares). A total of 23,53,852 bids were received, signaling strong institutional appetite.

Wendt India is engaged in manufacturing, selling and servicing of super abrasives, high precision grinding, honing, special purpose machines and high precision components.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.66% to Rs 12.89 crore while net sales rose 7.87% to Rs 74.94 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zuari Agro drops after Q4 PAT slumps 74% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Zuari Agro drops after Q4 PAT slumps 74% YoY to Rs 20 cr

G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit declines 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit declines 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon